Meet the woman tasked with regulating Minnesota's new legal marijuana market

A business owner and consultant with experience in the hemp-derived cannabis industry will lead a new agency tasked with overseeing legal marijuana in Minnesota.

Driving the news: Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday named Erin DuPree as the state's first director of the Office of Cannabis Management. She starts Oct. 2.

Why it matters: The director will play a key role in establishing and regulating the state's legal marijuana marketplace.

Catch up fast: While growing and possessing marijuana for personal use has been legal since Aug. 1, state officials will spend the next year-plus preparing for commercial sales.

That work will include everything from developing the licensing systems for cultivators and businesses to finalizing rules related to product testing, labeling and packaging.

Zoom in: DuPree is the founder, vice president of sales and operations and head of research and development at the Apple Valley-based Loonacy Cannabis Co.

While she has not worked in government — which is something the job posting emphasized as sought-after experience — her resume includes work advising businesses and start-ups on strategy and growth.

What she's saying: DuPree told reporters Thursday that her consulting and contract work related to cannabis has made her familiar with the bureaucracy and regulation needed in other states.

She said her experience launching cannabis-related businesses and understanding of the industry will translate to the new role, which she likened to running a "giant start-up."

Of note: DuPree said she is in the process of selling her own businesses to eliminate any conflict of interest in her new role.

What we're watching: The Legislature will likely make additional tweaks to the law, which passed this spring, during next year's session.

Supporters expect dispensaries that aren't located on tribal lands to open their doors by January 2025.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include comments from DuPree.