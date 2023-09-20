1 hour ago - News

Twin Cities residents still working from home in high numbers

Nick Halter
U.S. Census Bureau. Chart: Axios Visuals
More than one in five people in the Twin Cities metro area who were working in 2022 did so from home, according to U.S. census data released last week.

  • That's down from 26% in 2021 but above the national average of 15.2%.

State of play: The work-from-home revolution is most entrenched in big cities with large concentrations of office buildings, and downtown economies that survived because of those office buildings being full.

Yes, but: Some of Minnesota's biggest corporations are dramatically downsizing their office footprint. Most recently it was UnitedHealth, which is departing its main Minnetonka headquarters tower and moving those employees to its Eden Prairie Optum campus.

  • Wells Fargo, Prime Therapeutics, Thomson Reuters, and Target have also consolidated their office spaces.
