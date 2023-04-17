Wells Fargo plans to close and sell its Home Mortgage campus along I-35 in South Minneapolis as it consolidates operations to three offices across the Twin Cities.

Driving the news: The bank announced Monday that it plans to move all non-customer-facing employees to offices in downtown Minneapolis and Shoreview.

The company will also close its leased offices in St. Louis Park as part of the consolidation plan. Bank branch employees will not be impacted.

The big picture: Wells Fargo is the Twin Cities' largest occupier of office space, per the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, using 3.86 million square feet as of fall 2022. .

Between the lines: The switch to a hybrid work model, with employees in the office just a few days a week, combined with some downsizing in the mortgage division meant the bank needed less local office space, according to the Star Tribune.

Of note: A company spokesperson declined to specify to Axios how many employees will be impacted.

Zoom in: The consolidation will concentrate non-customer-facing employees at the following locations:

East Town Campus buildings at 600 S. 4th St. and 550 S. 4th St. in downtown Minneapolis.

Shoreview Operations Center at 1801 Park View Drive in Shoreview.

Wells Fargo Center at 90 S. 7th St. in downtown Minneapolis.

What's next: The transitions, expected to start this quarter, should be complete by mid-2024.