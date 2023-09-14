Can't get a table at a hot Twin Cities restaurant? Try this tip instead
Last Friday, the Axios Twin Cities team hatched an ambitious — some might even say audacious — plan for a night out on the town.
- Our colleague Sami Sparber was visiting, so we decided to try to score a table for three at Khâluna at 7pm on a Friday night without a reservation.
Reality check: When we arrived at the buzzy Minneapolis restaurant, the host kindly informed us there would be a table available but not until after 9pm.
Yes, but: The bar, which serves the full food and drink menus along with special cocktails only available in those seats, was wide open. We saddled up immediately.
What we ordered: We shared the shrimp rolls, Nick got a pasta dish with shrimp, squid, scallops and a tom yum ragout and Torey and Sami tried the confit duck leg fried rice.
- Cocktails included a floral Lotus Tonic and the restaurant's spins on a margarita and an old fashioned.
Our thought bubble: We're so glad we stayed. Our bartender was just as attentive and knowledgeable about the menu as the table-side servers and the food and drinks were delicious — no long wait required.
The bottom line: Next time your go-to restaurant appears booked, stop — or call — and check the bar, especially if your group is small like ours.
