Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This weekend in the Twin Cities, check out Powderhorn Porchfest in south Minneapolis, Fiesta Latina in St. Paul, a car show in Edina and more.

🥕 1. Veg out

Eat your veggies, learn how to cook plant-based dishes and support a good cause at Twin Cities Veg Fest.

Why it matters: Veg Fest features the Let's Beat Breast Cancer Rally, which encourages healthy lifestyle choices.

This year's theme is "Healing People, Animals and the Planet."

What they're saying: "What people really love about Twin Cities Veg Fest is that it's about making a positive difference for the climate, animals and the health of our community," says Laura Matanah, executive director of Compassionate Action for Animals, the local nonprofit that runs the festival.

What's happening: Watch vegan cooking demos from local chefs, listen to music by Minneapolis artists and hear from experts in the health and wellness industry.

"You'll find all the food on a stick that you would find at the State Fair, but plant-based," Matanah says.

When: 10am–4pm Sunday

The Let's Beat Breast Cancer Rally is noon–1pm.

Where: Harriet Island Park in St. Paul

Cost: Free

Of note: Attendees can park at Union Depot Lot C West and take a free shuttle to Harriet Island Park. Parking is $4. View shuttle details.

Sip specialty cocktails, listen to live music and enjoy activities like ax throwing, jewelry making, fire art demonstrations and more while exploring Nordic-style art Friday at the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis. Adults only. Tickets for non-members are $45.

Learn about the history of the LGBTQ+ community in downtown Minneapolis on this 2-mile walking tour that starts at 10am Saturday at Mill City Museum. Tickets for non-members are $24.

🍻 4. Frohes Oktoberfest!

Oktoberfests have kicked off across the metro. Utepils in Minneapolis will celebrate Friday and Saturday, while Dual Citizen Brewing Company in St. Paul will celebrate on Saturday.

Plan for next weekend with our guide.

Listen to 12 local bands across three porches 4–10pm Saturday on 17th Avenue between 32nd and 34th streets in south Minneapolis. Free.

Celebrate Latino heritage through arts and food at CLUES noon–4pm Saturday in St. Paul. This family-friendly event will feature health and wellness vendors, a backpack giveaway, arts and crafts activities, free medical exams and more. Free.

View 50 luxury and 100 vintage and exotic cars at 50th & France noon–4pm Saturday. There will be local food trucks, live music, coffee and cocktails. Free.