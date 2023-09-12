Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Oktoberfest, festivals inspired by the German tradition celebrating beer and Bavarian culture, is in full swing, and there are plenty of specialty brews, traditional German food and activities to enjoy.

Here are 10 to check out around the Twin Cities. The majority are family friendly.

Utepils Brewing: The Minneapolis brewery has one of the most popular celebrations in the Cities, featuring live music, meat raffles and this year, two vow renewal ceremonies. Sept. 15, 16, 22, 23

Admission is $5 on Saturdays and free on Fridays.

Pryes Brewing Company: The North Loop taproom on the banks of the Mississippi River has three packed weekends of activities, including new beer releases, a petting zoo and a pumpkin patch. Sept. 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30

Dual Citizen Brewing Co.: "Blocktoberfest" shuts down the street for food trucks, live music and this year, a live mural painting on the St. Paul building.

Saint Paul Brewing: The beer garden will host celebrations on three Sundays, each with a different game — like "Hamm's-er-(s)lager'n," a Hamm's-themed twist on the traditional German activity. Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1

Indeed Brewing Company: The Northeast Minneapolis taproom's "Little Munich" celebration includes live music, specialty beers and a German-inspired pig roast from Revival. Wear lederhosen or dirndl for a discount on your first beer. Sept. 21

Wicked Wort Brewing Co.: The Robbinsdale brewery has a full bar in addition to its brews, live music and a mechanical bull from 3-7pm. Sept. 23

The venue is 21+.

Luce Line Brewing: Dress your best when heading to this Plymouth brewery — there will be a dirndl and lederhosen contest, plus an accordion minstrel and "hippity-hop races." Sept. 23

Chanhassen Brewing Company: The family-friendly celebration features a market, bounce house, hair tinsel and several silent auctions. Sept. 23

Lakes & Legends Brewing Company: The Loring Park taproom will host themed activities like a stein-holding competition, where guests must perfectly hold a full stein of beer for as long as possible. Sept. 30

Twin Cities Oktoberfest: One of the state's largest celebrations, held at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, features 20 beers and ciders from four local breweries alongside German food and traditional music. Oct. 6-7