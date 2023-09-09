Minneapolis bathroom takes spa-like shower trend to the next level
Turning a bathroom into a space conducive for rest and relaxation is all in the details, according to Paul Linnebach, founder of Minneapolis-based Mantis Design + Build.
- Details like: prioritizing natural light, incorporating plant life and using nontoxic materials.
What's happening: Many homeowners are upgrading their bathrooms in the name of wellness, and that often means updating their lighting and wall colors, and enlarging their showers.
By the numbers: When Twin Cities residents upgrade their bathrooms, they consider adjusting a number of features.
- Most local renovators are looking to change or add everything from plumbing fixtures to shower stalls, according to 2022 Houzz survey data shared with Axios.
- When removing a bathtub, 78% of U.S. homeowners enlarge the shower, according to a national Houzz trend report.
- And "larger walk-in showers" tops the list of desired bathroom features — with 60% of respondents interested — per a national survey by The American Institute of Architects.
During a bathroom renovation, more than three in four homeowners incorporate premium features, per Houzz, such as:
- Rainfall showerheads (52%)
- Dual showers (19%)
- Body sprayers (16%)
- Thermostatic mixers (13%)
- Mood lighting (8%)
This Minneapolis bathroom has taken the tranquil trend to the next level with a rainfall showerhead emerging from a skylight and plants on the wall.
What they're saying: "Incorporating greenery in your space promotes a sense of calm and wellness," Linnebach says about the decision to include plants in this bathroom remodel.
- Plants that require low light and do well with moisture "are best in a situation like this," he said.
Details: The plant pots were custom made to drain through little holes away from the wall.
- Although the flooring in the shower looks like wood, it's made of tile.
- The remodel cost between $60K and $90K.
