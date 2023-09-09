Turning a bathroom into a space conducive for rest and relaxation is all in the details, according to Paul Linnebach, founder of Minneapolis-based Mantis Design + Build.

Details like: prioritizing natural light, incorporating plant life and using nontoxic materials.

What's happening: Many homeowners are upgrading their bathrooms in the name of wellness, and that often means updating their lighting and wall colors, and enlarging their showers.

Data: Houzz; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

By the numbers: When Twin Cities residents upgrade their bathrooms, they consider adjusting a number of features.

Most local renovators are looking to change or add everything from plumbing fixtures to shower stalls, according to 2022 Houzz survey data shared with Axios.

When removing a bathtub, 78% of U.S. homeowners enlarge the shower, according to a national Houzz trend report.

And "larger walk-in showers" tops the list of desired bathroom features — with 60% of respondents interested — per a national survey by The American Institute of Architects.

During a bathroom renovation, more than three in four homeowners incorporate premium features, per Houzz, such as:

Rainfall showerheads (52%)

Dual showers (19%)

Body sprayers (16%)

Thermostatic mixers (13%)

Mood lighting (8%)

Photo: Courtesy of Paul Linnebach

This Minneapolis bathroom has taken the tranquil trend to the next level with a rainfall showerhead emerging from a skylight and plants on the wall.

What they're saying: "Incorporating greenery in your space promotes a sense of calm and wellness," Linnebach says about the decision to include plants in this bathroom remodel.

Plants that require low light and do well with moisture "are best in a situation like this," he said.

Details: The plant pots were custom made to drain through little holes away from the wall.

Although the flooring in the shower looks like wood, it's made of tile.

The remodel cost between $60K and $90K.

