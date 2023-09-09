2 hours ago - News

Minneapolis bathroom takes spa-like shower trend to the next level

Carly Mallenbaum
Illustration of a shower head wearing a towel and cucumber slices as if in a spa

Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios

Turning a bathroom into a space conducive for rest and relaxation is all in the details, according to Paul Linnebach, founder of Minneapolis-based Mantis Design + Build.

  • Details like: prioritizing natural light, incorporating plant life and using nontoxic materials.

What's happening: Many homeowners are upgrading their bathrooms in the name of wellness, and that often means updating their lighting and wall colors, and enlarging their showers.

Data: Houzz; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

By the numbers: When Twin Cities residents upgrade their bathrooms, they consider adjusting a number of features.

  • Most local renovators are looking to change or add everything from plumbing fixtures to shower stalls, according to 2022 Houzz survey data shared with Axios.
  • When removing a bathtub, 78% of U.S. homeowners enlarge the shower, according to a national Houzz trend report.
  • And "larger walk-in showers" tops the list of desired bathroom features — with 60% of respondents interested — per a national survey by The American Institute of Architects.

During a bathroom renovation, more than three in four homeowners incorporate premium features, per Houzz, such as:

  • Rainfall showerheads (52%)
  • Dual showers (19%)
  • Body sprayers (16%)
  • Thermostatic mixers (13%)
  • Mood lighting (8%)
A photo shows a bathroom with lighting in small hanging balls, a chandelier, two sinks, a see-through shower with three plants hanging inside on the wall and a toilet to the left
Photo: Courtesy of Paul Linnebach

This Minneapolis bathroom has taken the tranquil trend to the next level with a rainfall showerhead emerging from a skylight and plants on the wall.

What they're saying: "Incorporating greenery in your space promotes a sense of calm and wellness," Linnebach says about the decision to include plants in this bathroom remodel.

  • Plants that require low light and do well with moisture "are best in a situation like this," he said.

Details: The plant pots were custom made to drain through little holes away from the wall.

  • Although the flooring in the shower looks like wood, it's made of tile.
  • The remodel cost between $60K and $90K.

Go deeper: New home trend: Spa-like showers

