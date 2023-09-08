The play area at New Horizon Academy in downtown Minneapolis. Photo: Nick Halter/Axios

With just a fraction of downtown Minneapolis workers back in the office most days, opening a daycare in the center of the city seems like a wild idea.

Yes, but: New Horizon Academy did this week, opening the doors to its third downtown school, at 655 Fifth Ave. S.

Why it matters: New Horizon's decision represents a big bet on the future of the city center and an eventual return to the office for many employers.

What they're saying: CEO Chad Dunkley told Axios last spring he knew filling the school would be a long-term project.

"It's maybe not the smartest decision we've ever made in the company, but I believe in Minneapolis," Dunkley said. "It's a dynamic place and at some point, people are going to come back."

Flashback: New Horizon in 2019 signed a letter of intent to open the daycare on the ground floor of the new Moment apartment building. At the time, Thrivent was close to debuting its 1,000-plus worker headquarters next door, but since the pandemic, it's had no in-person requirement for headquarters employees.

Of note: A letter of intent is not binding, but New Horizon stuck with the project."We made a promise and we keep our promises," Dunkley said.

The latest: On a tour this week, staff showed off the gleaming school, which has rooms for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers, plus indoor and outdoor play areas.

While there's capacity for 124 kids, on the first day this week only a handful had started.

State of play: More and more downtown employers are calling workers back into the office, at least a couple of days a week. New Horizon staff expect a bigger uptick in January, which is when a lot of families tend to start care.

The bottom line: Minneapolis Downtown Council CEO Steve Cramer said New Horizon is making a reasonable bet.