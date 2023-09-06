Share on email (opens in new window)

Minneapolis Public Schools' superintendent search is back on.

Driving the news: The district announced Wednesday that applications are open to lead the state's third-largest school system.

An executive search firm, BWP & Associates, is doing candidate recruitment.

Catch up fast: Ed Graff left the role last year. The district initially planned to pick a permanent successor by this summer.

But in January, the board voted to extend the timeline by a year.

What they're saying: The ideal candidate description approved by the board seeks a seasoned school district leader who can "[foster] unity with the community and serve as a healing presence."

A salary range is not listed.

What's next: The search firm will collect applications through Nov. 5.