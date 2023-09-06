1 hour ago - News
Minneapolis Public Schools relaunches superintendent search
Minneapolis Public Schools' superintendent search is back on.
Driving the news: The district announced Wednesday that applications are open to lead the state's third-largest school system.
- An executive search firm, BWP & Associates, is doing candidate recruitment.
Catch up fast: Ed Graff left the role last year. The district initially planned to pick a permanent successor by this summer.
- But in January, the board voted to extend the timeline by a year.
What they're saying: The ideal candidate description approved by the board seeks a seasoned school district leader who can "[foster] unity with the community and serve as a healing presence."
- A salary range is not listed.
What's next: The search firm will collect applications through Nov. 5.
- Interim superintendent Rochelle Cox will continue until a permanent leader is picked.
