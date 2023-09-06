1 hour ago - News

Minneapolis Public Schools relaunches superintendent search

Minneapolis Public Schools' superintendent search is back on.

Driving the news: The district announced Wednesday that applications are open to lead the state's third-largest school system.

  • An executive search firm, BWP & Associates, is doing candidate recruitment.

Catch up fast: Ed Graff left the role last year. The district initially planned to pick a permanent successor by this summer.

What they're saying: The ideal candidate description approved by the board seeks a seasoned school district leader who can "[foster] unity with the community and serve as a healing presence."

  • A salary range is not listed.

What's next: The search firm will collect applications through Nov. 5.

  • Interim superintendent Rochelle Cox will continue until a permanent leader is picked.
