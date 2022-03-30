41 mins ago - News

Minneapolis schools chief won't seek new contract

Torey Van Oot
Ed Graff. Photo courtesy of Minneapolis Public Schools

The head of Minneapolis Public Schools is leaving his post following a tumultuous period at the helm of one of the state's largest school systems.

Driving the news: Superintendent Ed Graff announced Wednesday that he will leave when his contract ends in June, saying he has "chosen to pursue other opportunities at this time."

  • The news dropped just days after the district reached a deal with the teachers' union to end a strike that spanned close to three weeks.

Flashback: Graff was hired in 2016 after two failed bids to find a superintendent.

