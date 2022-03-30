Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The head of Minneapolis Public Schools is leaving his post following a tumultuous period at the helm of one of the state's largest school systems.

Driving the news: Superintendent Ed Graff announced Wednesday that he will leave when his contract ends in June, saying he has "chosen to pursue other opportunities at this time."

The news dropped just days after the district reached a deal with the teachers' union to end a strike that spanned close to three weeks.

Flashback: Graff was hired in 2016 after two failed bids to find a superintendent.