Minneapolis schools chief won't seek new contract
The head of Minneapolis Public Schools is leaving his post following a tumultuous period at the helm of one of the state's largest school systems.
Driving the news: Superintendent Ed Graff announced Wednesday that he will leave when his contract ends in June, saying he has "chosen to pursue other opportunities at this time."
- The news dropped just days after the district reached a deal with the teachers' union to end a strike that spanned close to three weeks.
Flashback: Graff was hired in 2016 after two failed bids to find a superintendent.
- The Minneapolis School Board had approved starting negotiations on a one-year extension last fall.
