Sneak peek: First Avenue and Wrecktangle Pizza's Wrestaurant at the Palace
St. Paul's Palace Theatre will soon be home to the nation's best pizza.
What's happening: Wrestaurant at the Palace, a partnership between Palace Theatre owner First Avenue and Minneapolis-based Detroit-style pizzeria Wrecktangle Pizza, opens Aug. 30 next to the downtown St. Paul venue.
- I visited during a media preview last week. Here's what to expect:
🍽 The location: Along with its indoor tables, the full-service restaurant has a large 40-seat bar and expansive patio that extends down to the theatre's entrance.
- There's a walk-up slice window accessible from the street, which will operate up to one hour after the kitchen closes.
🍕 The food: 10 of its famous deep dish pizzas are on the menu, but Wrecktangle also branched out with upscale twists on classic items, including pizza "rowls" with pancetta and mascarpone or a grain salad topped with quail eggs.
- Alternatively, there's a dino chicken nugget sandwich for kids and adults alike.
🍇 The drinks: Beer, wine, and cocktails are available, though the real highlight is Wrecktangle's grape apes — a Minnesota specialty made with citrus vodka, sour mix, and grape soda.
Details: Wrestaurant at the Palace opens Wednesday at 33 W 7th Pl, St. Paul. A grand opening party is set for Sept. 9.
