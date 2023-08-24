1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Charted: The most popular Minnesota State Fair vendors

Nick Halter
Data: Minnesota State Fair. Chart: Axios Visuals
Sweet Martha's is still the queen of the Minnesota State Fair. The chocolate chip cookie empire did more sales last year than the next three vendors combined.

Yes, but: That's still down from Sweet Martha's peak in 2019, when it did $5 million in sales at its three stands.

Zoom in: It's the simple State Fair staples that dominate the highest-grossing vendor list: French fries, cheese curds, pronto pups, roasted corn, and the Midwest Dairy Association's all-you-can-drink milk.

Go deeper: A cookie slinger hangs up her apron after 24 years

