Twin Cities weekend events: Renaissance Festival, food truck festival, and more

This weekend in the Twin Cities, check out the Renaissance Festival in Shakopee, a food truck festival at Canterbury Park, the Japanese Obon Festival at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, and more.

🎉 1. Say huzzah

Step into the 16th century as you explore a medieval European village with the king's court, turkey legs, jousting, harps, and more at the 2023 Renaissance Festival.

Why it matters: Minnesota's festival is the largest Renaissance Festival in the country, with an annual attendance of 300,000.

When: 9am-7pm Aug 19-Oct 1 (weekends)

Where: Shakopee

Cost: General admission tickets for adults are $23.95 in advance and $26.95 at the gate. Senior and children discounts are available. View all prices here.

Of note: This year, visitors must purchase a prepaid parking pass for $10 to park onsite. There is also a bus with multiple park-and-ride locations for $5 round trip.

  • Earlier this year, Scott County officials threatened to shut down the festival if organizers didn't come up with a plan to mitigate parking and traffic issues.

🥟 2. Asian Street Food

  • Taste your way through a market 1pm-11pm Saturday and 10am-9pm Sunday at the Minnesota State Capitol. Festivities include a lion dance and kung fu shows. Free.

🍴 3. Food Truck Festival

🍲 4. Kramarczuk's Kielbasa Festival

  • Eat sausage and piroshky 4pm-6pm Friday and 11am-7pm Saturday at Utepils Brewing in Minneapolis. Entry at the door is $5 after 2pm Saturday.

👚 5. Back-to-School Fashion Show

  • Get inspired as you watch young stars noon-1pm Saturday at Rosedale Center. The 12 Under 12 show is produced by kids who are shadowing professionals in the fashion industry. Free.

🏮 6. Japanese Obon Festival

  • In Japan, the Obon festival is celebrated over three days to remember lost loved ones.

🌽 7. Valleyfair Corn Fest

