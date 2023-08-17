Twin Cities weekend events: Renaissance Festival, food truck festival, and more
This weekend in the Twin Cities, check out the Renaissance Festival in Shakopee, a food truck festival at Canterbury Park, the Japanese Obon Festival at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, and more.
🎉 1. Say huzzah
Step into the 16th century as you explore a medieval European village with the king's court, turkey legs, jousting, harps, and more at the 2023 Renaissance Festival.
Why it matters: Minnesota's festival is the largest Renaissance Festival in the country, with an annual attendance of 300,000.
When: 9am-7pm Aug 19-Oct 1 (weekends)
Where: Shakopee
Cost: General admission tickets for adults are $23.95 in advance and $26.95 at the gate. Senior and children discounts are available. View all prices here.
Of note: This year, visitors must purchase a prepaid parking pass for $10 to park onsite. There is also a bus with multiple park-and-ride locations for $5 round trip.
- Earlier this year, Scott County officials threatened to shut down the festival if organizers didn't come up with a plan to mitigate parking and traffic issues.
🥟 2. Asian Street Food
- Taste your way through a market 1pm-11pm Saturday and 10am-9pm Sunday at the Minnesota State Capitol. Festivities include a lion dance and kung fu shows. Free.
🍴 3. Food Truck Festival
- Live horse racing at Canterbury Park will feature more than 10 local food trucks, 1pm Sunday. Adult tickets for the race and festival begin at $8.
🍲 4. Kramarczuk's Kielbasa Festival
- Eat sausage and piroshky 4pm-6pm Friday and 11am-7pm Saturday at Utepils Brewing in Minneapolis. Entry at the door is $5 after 2pm Saturday.
👚 5. Back-to-School Fashion Show
- Get inspired as you watch young stars noon-1pm Saturday at Rosedale Center. The 12 Under 12 show is produced by kids who are shadowing professionals in the fashion industry. Free.
🏮 6. Japanese Obon Festival
- Enjoy a Bon Odori performance and lantern launching to celebrate Japan's annual Obon holiday 3pm-9pm Sunday at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory. Tickets are $5 for adults and must be purchased in advance. Discounts are available for children and seniors.
- In Japan, the Obon festival is celebrated over three days to remember lost loved ones.
🌽 7. Valleyfair Corn Fest
- A shucking good time begins at Valleyfair Saturday through Labor Day during this corn-themed celebration. Amusement day passes start at $34.99.
