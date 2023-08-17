This weekend in the Twin Cities, check out the Renaissance Festival in Shakopee, a food truck festival at Canterbury Park, the Japanese Obon Festival at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, and more.

Step into the 16th century as you explore a medieval European village with the king's court, turkey legs, jousting, harps, and more at the 2023 Renaissance Festival.

Why it matters: Minnesota's festival is the largest Renaissance Festival in the country, with an annual attendance of 300,000.

When: 9am-7pm Aug 19-Oct 1 (weekends)

Where: Shakopee

Cost: General admission tickets for adults are $23.95 in advance and $26.95 at the gate. Senior and children discounts are available. View all prices here.

Of note: This year, visitors must purchase a prepaid parking pass for $10 to park onsite. There is also a bus with multiple park-and-ride locations for $5 round trip.

Earlier this year, Scott County officials threatened to shut down the festival if organizers didn't come up with a plan to mitigate parking and traffic issues.

Taste your way through a market 1pm-11pm Saturday and 10am-9pm Sunday at the Minnesota State Capitol. Festivities include a lion dance and kung fu shows. Free.

Live horse racing at Canterbury Park will feature more than 10 local food trucks, 1pm Sunday. Adult tickets for the race and festival begin at $8.

Eat sausage and piroshky 4pm-6pm Friday and 11am-7pm Saturday at Utepils Brewing in Minneapolis. Entry at the door is $5 after 2pm Saturday.

Get inspired as you watch young stars noon-1pm Saturday at Rosedale Center. The 12 Under 12 show is produced by kids who are shadowing professionals in the fashion industry. Free.

Enjoy a Bon Odori performance and lantern launching to celebrate Japan's annual Obon holiday 3pm-9pm Sunday at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory. Tickets are $5 for adults and must be purchased in advance. Discounts are available for children and seniors.

In Japan, the Obon festival is celebrated over three days to remember lost loved ones.