Despite threats of closure, Minnesota Renaissance Festival will go on in 2023

Though its future was in jeopardy, the Minnesota Renaissance Festival will officially return to Scott County this August — but visitors might have to take a bus.

Catch up quick: County officials threatened to pull the festival's operating permits in December after last year's traffic backed up major area roads for miles, frustrating fairgoers and residents.

Operator Mid-America Festivals Corporation was given 10 weeks to come up with a traffic and parking management plan this March, or else officials would shut down the event.

State of play: Under the approved plan, visitors must now purchase a prepaid parking pass for $10 to park onsite, the festival confirmed.

But, only 7,000 will be issued per day — during peak days last year, over 10,000 vehicles entered the park, according to county documents.

What they're doing: To close the gap, the festival will offer park and ride options from several lots around the south and west metro, including bussing in 1,500 visitors daily from Canterbury Park.

A roundtrip ticket is $5, but patrons will receive $5 in "bus bucks" that can be used for a discount on admission or at certain stands.

Plus: The approved plan requires real-time traffic monitoring, which will include drones, observers and a texting service to alert patrons if a lot is close to full, Scott County planning director Brad Davis told Shakopee Valley News.