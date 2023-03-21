Fairgoers at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival. Photo By Bruce Bisping/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Scott County is giving the Minnesota Renaissance Festival 10 weeks to come up with a traffic and parking management plan, or else officials will shut down the event.

Context: Traffic to get into last year's festival in Shakopee was often backed up for miles — blocking major area roads and frustrating fairgoers and Scott County residents.

The county threatened in December to pull its operating permits in 2023 if changes weren't made. Last year, the festival saw more than 300,000 visitors.

What's happening: An amendment approved at a Scott County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday requires, among other things, that operator Mid-America Festivals Corporation:

Create and present a transit and traffic management plan for approval on June 1

Secure bussing options, potentially including park and ride lots, and encourage patrons to take the bus

Hire a professional parking company to manage the site

Implement a real-time messaging system to show if lots are full

Plus: A date-specific parking voucher will be required for each vehicle and 5,000-7,000 will be issued per day, depending on if the other requirements are met.

Reality check: Neither county staff nor the festival could share details on what a potential traffic management plan would look like. A festival spokesperson said at the meeting that "the plan will come later."

The other side: Several commissioners added that they didn't want to shut down the festival and had hope for the future.

"I wish it didn't have to get to this point, but I think we've got something better that's worth going forward with," board chair Tom Wolf said.

What we're watching: Mid-America Festivals Corporation will present its plans to the board on June 1. The Renaissance Festival can't operate unless the proposals are approved.