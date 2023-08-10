A South Minneapolis Target recently cut access to its primary public restrooms, citing a "health and safety concern" at the East Lake Street location.

Driving the news: Red signage covering the entrance to the bathrooms over the weekend stated that they are "temporarily out of service" to "ensure the safety and health of our guests and team members."

A Target spokesperson confirmed the decision to Axios but declined to comment further.

Why it matters: The availability of public bathrooms has become a growing issue in cities across the nation, as some major retailers and buildings seek to balance access with public safety and hygiene concerns.

Zoom in: The Target in question is located roughly a block from the Lake Street/Midtown Light Rail station, which has been the subject of ongoing complaints from residents and transit riders over crime and drug use.

MetroTransit recently assigned 24/7 private security at the station as a result.

Of note: A single-use family bathroom remains open at the recently renovated Target, which reopened in November 2020 after sustaining significant damage during the riots that followed George Floyd's murder.

Yes, but: One local policy advocate wrote in posted online that she waited in line for 15 minutes so her child could use the sole restroom, which had to be unlocked by staff.