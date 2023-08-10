612Brew, which was one of the first taprooms to open in Minnesota, has been sold.

Details: The buyers will within the next month rename the northeast Minneapolis brewery Padraigs Brewing and shift the focus to Irish beers, said Patrick Carey, who bought the business with his partners Jason Myrold and Steve Wankewycz.

Carey added that all of the employees, including the head brewer, have been retained.

Flashback: 612Brew opened in 2013 as part of the first wave of breweries to open taprooms following legislation in 2011 to legalize them.

It quickly became one of the biggest in the state, brewing nearly 3,000 barrels in 2014, according to Minnesota Department of Revenue data.

Between the lines: The rise in suburban breweries took away some of the taproom's draw to people from all over the metro area, co-founder Robert Kasak told Axios. By 2019, the company was producing only 1,500 barrels a year, and that's when the founders first put the business up for sale.

Yes, but: Even with the increased competition, 612Brew was still turning a profit thanks to a strong neighborhood following and off-premise sales, Kasak said.

What they're saying: "We are very happy," Kasak added. "We are very proud. Because, you know, oftentimes people sell out of desperation or they shuttered their doors because they just don't want to do it anymore. We sold because we wanted to exit and do something else with our lives."

He declined to disclose the terms of the sale.

What's next: Kasak plans to continue to frequent the taproom. "I'm fortunate to hand the keys over to some great guys and I look forward to the success of this brewery."

