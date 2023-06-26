Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Minnesota Department of Revenue. Chart: Axios Visuals

Schell's and Summit remain at the top of Minnesota's craft brewing scene.

The makers of Grain Belt and Extra Pale Ale, respectively, rank first and second in annual production in the state.

The big picture: Minnesota has ten breweries that make more than 10,000 barrels of beer annually.