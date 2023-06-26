Minnesota's largest craft breweries in 2022
Schell's and Summit remain at the top of Minnesota's craft brewing scene.
- The makers of Grain Belt and Extra Pale Ale, respectively, rank first and second in annual production in the state.
The big picture: Minnesota has ten breweries that make more than 10,000 barrels of beer annually.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more