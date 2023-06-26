15 mins ago - Food and Drink

Minnesota's largest craft breweries in 2022

Nick Halter
Data: Minnesota Department of Revenue. Chart: Axios Visuals

Schell's and Summit remain at the top of Minnesota's craft brewing scene.

  • The makers of Grain Belt and Extra Pale Ale, respectively, rank first and second in annual production in the state.

The big picture: Minnesota has ten breweries that make more than 10,000 barrels of beer annually.

