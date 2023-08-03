Expect to see Lime e-bikes across St. Paul soon. Photo: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

St. Paul's bike-sharing program is back, with an e-boost.

Driving the news: Under a new agreement approved by the city council on Wednesday, Lime will roll out 200 electric-assist bikes in the state's capital by mid-August, The Pioneer Press reports.

State of wheels: While St. Paul already has arrangements with two e-scooter companies, this marks the first time in five years that the city will host a bike-sharing program.

Minneapolis, meanwhile, contracts with three bike and scooter companies. Nice Ride, a popular service that attracted 70,000 riders in 2021, ended its 13-year run in the city this year after losing its primary sponsor.

How it works: Riders will be able to use Lime or Uber apps on their phone to find and rent the bikes, which don't need to be left at docking stations.

Of note: At least 30% of the bikes will be sent to low-income areas, per the Pioneer Press. Riders in those areas get a discount.