Nice Ride, a pioneer that helped open the door for bike shares in cities across the country, won't be back in Minneapolis this summer after a 13-year-run.

Driving the news: Nice Ride lost its primary sponsor, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and wasn't able to find a new one to continue the service, according to Racket, which first reported the end of the bike share.

Why it matters: 70,000 riders took 533,000 trips on Nice Ride in 2021, using the bright green bikes to get to work, run errands or just to have fun.

State of play: For-profit bike shares have sprung up, but they haven't been as reliable as Nice Ride was. Lime got a city contract in St. Paul, but it was gone a year later.