25 mins ago - Food and Drink
Northeast Minneapolis tiki bar Psycho Suzi's to close
Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge, the northeast Minneapolis tiki bar that doubled as gaudy seasonal holiday lounge Mary's Christmas Palace, will close this month after 20 years in operation.
- Its last day is Aug. 19, according to a Facebook post.
What she's saying: "All good things must come to an end and this Psycho Suzi is ready to hang it up and put on her retirement hat," owner Leslie Bock posted.
- Bock put her restaurant Betty Danger's Country Club up for sale last year, though it's currently operating as a private day club through Aug. 20.
