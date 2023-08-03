25 mins ago - Food and Drink

Northeast Minneapolis tiki bar Psycho Suzi's to close

Audrey Kennedy

The patio at Psycho Suzi's. Photo: Marlin Levison/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge, the northeast Minneapolis tiki bar that doubled as gaudy seasonal holiday lounge Mary's Christmas Palace, will close this month after 20 years in operation.

What she's saying: "All good things must come to an end and this Psycho Suzi is ready to hang it up and put on her retirement hat," owner Leslie Bock posted.

  • Bock put her restaurant Betty Danger's Country Club up for sale last year, though it's currently operating as a private day club through Aug. 20.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more