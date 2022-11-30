Four Twin Cities holiday bars to visit this season

The Jingle Ball cocktail at Mary's Christmas Palace is served in an ornament. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

The weather outside is frightful, but these holiday bars are so delightful. Get in the Christmas spirit at these four themed cocktail spots.

Mary’s Christmas Palace: Psycho Suzi’s basement is now an "over-the-top" holiday extravaganza, packed with tons of tinsel, colorful lights and cocktails with "unprintable names". Open daily through Jan. 28.

Walk-ins are accepted, but you can get a guaranteed seat for $6 per person.

Stilheart Distillery: The North Loop lounge is hosting a holiday cocktail/mocktail bar through Dec. 31. Expect “the nostalgic energy of the best office party you’ve ever been to.” Open daily on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sister restaurant Lawless Distilling in South Minneapolis is hosting the same pop-up, but with a separate menu.

The Jingle Bar: Excelsior’s Old Log Theater transformed its 125-year-old cabin into a cozy and bright holiday bar through Dec. 23. Open Thursdays through Saturdays, walk-ins only.