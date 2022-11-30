Four Twin Cities holiday bars to visit this season
The weather outside is frightful, but these holiday bars are so delightful. Get in the Christmas spirit at these four themed cocktail spots.
Mary’s Christmas Palace: Psycho Suzi’s basement is now an "over-the-top" holiday extravaganza, packed with tons of tinsel, colorful lights and cocktails with "unprintable names". Open daily through Jan. 28.
- Walk-ins are accepted, but you can get a guaranteed seat for $6 per person.
Stilheart Distillery: The North Loop lounge is hosting a holiday cocktail/mocktail bar through Dec. 31. Expect “the nostalgic energy of the best office party you’ve ever been to.” Open daily on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Sister restaurant Lawless Distilling in South Minneapolis is hosting the same pop-up, but with a separate menu.
The Jingle Bar: Excelsior’s Old Log Theater transformed its 125-year-old cabin into a cozy and bright holiday bar through Dec. 23. Open Thursdays through Saturdays, walk-ins only.
- Pro tip: Stop next door for a quick bite at operators Cast & Cru before drinks.
