Playground, pickleball courts open at St. Paul's Highland Bridge site

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

St. Paul has a new playground.

Driving the news: City leaders recently celebrated the grand opening of Assembly Union Park, the newest public feature of the Highland Bridge development.

What to expect: Super tall slides, swings, climbable structures and a smaller area for tots. There's not much shade so far, so bring a hat.

The 1.5 acre park also includes a basketball court and what the city is calling its first courts made specifically for pickleball.

Zoom out: The broader development includes two other playgrounds, water features, a walking path, volleyball courts and skate park so far.

Of note: The park is named after the auto workers who assembled cars at the Ford plant that used to occupy the site, per The Pioneer Press.

Go deeper into the jungle gym with our roundup of best playgrounds in the Twin Cities.