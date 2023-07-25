49 mins ago - Things to Do

Playground, pickleball courts open at St. Paul's Highland Bridge site

Torey Van Oot
blue and orange playground with slides and climbing structure

The Assembly Union Park in St. Paul. Photo: Torey Van Oot/Axios

St. Paul has a new playground.

Driving the news: City leaders recently celebrated the grand opening of Assembly Union Park, the newest public feature of the Highland Bridge development.

What to expect: Super tall slides, swings, climbable structures and a smaller area for tots. There's not much shade so far, so bring a hat.

Zoom out: The broader development includes two other playgrounds, water features, a walking path, volleyball courts and skate park so far.

Of note: The park is named after the auto workers who assembled cars at the Ford plant that used to occupy the site, per The Pioneer Press.

Go deeper into the jungle gym with our roundup of best playgrounds in the Twin Cities.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more