12 festivals, exhibits and performances to check out in the Twin Cities this summer

We're halfway through summer and the Twin Cities' arts scene is in full swing. Here are the hottest events you don't want to miss:

Festivals

🎨 Loring Park Art Festival (July 29-30): Spend the weekend browsing 140 artist booths at this fair across the street from the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.

🎭 Minnesota Fringe Festival (Aug. 3-13): Over 500 shows by more than 1,000 artists take over Twin Cities theater stages during this annual performing arts showcase.

🎉 Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Wacipi (Aug. 18-20) — All are welcome to watch dance circles, Indigenous ceremonies and more cultural celebrations at the Shakopee reservation's annual powwow.

🦋 Minneapolis Monarch Festival (Sept. 9) — The annual themed party honors the monarch's 2,300-mile migration from Minnesota to Mexico and offers plenty of chances to get up close with the butterflies.

Exhibits

👗 Pacita Abad: A retrospective of the textile artist's colorful works is on display at the Walker through Sept. 3.

🪲 Exquisite Creatures: The Minnesota Science Museum uses hundreds of preserved animal specimens to create mosaics and other colorful displays for this exhibit, open through Sept. 4.

🇧🇷 ReVisión: Art in the Americas: Mia's special exhibition highlighting nearly 200 works by ancient and contemporary artists from Latin America and the United States runs through Sept. 17.

✍️ The Life & Art of Charles M. Schulz: Explore the life of the Minneapolis-born Peanuts creator at the Minnesota Historical Society's new exhibit that debuted last week.

Performing Arts

🌳 Into The Woods: The storybook musical is at the Guthrie Theater through Aug. 13.

🥷 The Kung Fu Zombies Saga: Asian American theater organization Theater Mu puts on this drama through Aug. 13 that is set in a world where zombies know kung fu.

🚘 Driveway Tour: Open Eye Theatre's latest endeavor brings free outdoor puppet shows with live music to driveways across Minnesota through Aug. 27.

😱 Beetlejuice: The Broadway show based on the beloved Tim Burton film comes to the Orpheum Theater for eight performances Sept. 19-24.

Plus: Check out our guide to summer concerts, including the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand lineup that features Yung Gravy, Brandi Carlile and Blippy.