Beyoncé is coming to the Twin Cities in July. Photo: Larry Busacca/PW/WireImage/Parkwood Entertainment

Even if you couldn't snag tickets to Taylor Swift's June shows, there are plenty of major concerts scheduled this summer in the Twin Cities.

The big picture: Live music and events have returned in full force following years of pandemic shutdowns, and this year some of the biggest names in the music industry are scheduling nationwide tours that make stops in Minnesota.

Zoom in: The Twin Cities has also gained several new venues in the past year, including The Treasury in St. Paul, Green Room in Minneapolis, and the upcoming, long-awaited revamp of Uptown Theater opening this June.

Reality check: Getting a concert ticket to a big name nowadays can mean battling online bots, scalpers, high fees from monopolies like Ticketmaster, and "dynamic" pricing — which changes the cost of tickets based on demand.

Thankfully, all of these concerts still have tickets available as of late April.

Big names: Queen Bey's (Beyoncé) Renaissance World Tour includes a trip to Huntington Bank Stadium on July 20. Tickets start at $91+.

Madonna brings her Celebration tour to Xcel Energy Center on July 30.

Ed Sheeran's +-=÷x tour comes to U.S. Bank Stadium on August 12.

Pearl Jam will play the Twin Cities for the first time in nine years on August 31 and September 2.

Plus, Xcel Energy Center will host country stars Shania Twain (May 17), Bryan Adams featuring Joan Jett (July 3), and Thomas Rhett (July 27).

State Fair jams: The Great Minnesota Get-Together's Grandstand has booked plenty of talent for 2023. This year's lineup includes Brandi Carlile, Duran Duran, Boyz II Men, and Keith Urban.

Rochester native and Gen Z favorite Yung Gravy is also performing on August 30.

Or, bring the kids to Blippi's Wonderful World Tour on September 4.

Festival fun: Take a trip south to Infrasound, a three-day electronic dance music festival at Harmony Park Music Garden May 18-21.

Twin Cities Jazz Festival returns to downtown St. Paul June 23-24, and every show is free. Most stages are within walking distance of each other.

The rock and country lineup for Lakefront Music Fest in Prior Lake features Darius Rucker, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and REO Speedwagon July 14-15.

Plus: Lowertown Sounds in St. Paul's Mears Park is an independent concert series with free shows every Thursday from June 1 to August 24.

Worth the drive: Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth will host artists like Bon Iver (Aug. 2) and multiple festivals this summer, including a day of reggae and world music (July 15), Christian music festival City on the Hill (Aug. 3-5), and Bayfront Blues Fest (Aug. 11-13).