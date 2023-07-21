Airtags for Afton: Gov. Walz turns to tech to track family cat after move to Eastcliff
Minnesota's first cat is on the move, in more ways than one.
Driving the news: Earlier this week, the Walz family relocated to a University of Minnesota-owned mansion along the Mississippi River so the official governor's residence can undergo extensive renovations.
The issue: Afton, the family's 7-year-old tabby, is known for venturing beyond his home — he's a frequent surprise guest at weddings held at a venue near the governor's typical Summit Avenue residence.
- So Gov. Tim Walz decided to pop an Apple AirTag on the frisky feline in case he wandered away.
What happened: The tracking tactic came in handy, though it sent the state's chief executive on an early morning adventure of his own.
- "I woke up this morning at four and he was at my neighbor's house," Walz told a group of elementary school students in Savage on Wednesday. "So I'm like, sneaking around because I'm worried he might fight with their cat."
What's next: Afton, along with the family's dog Scout, will have some time to adjust to his new environment.
- The state leased Eastcliff from the U for over a year given the scope and timeline of the gubernatorial mansion makeover.
