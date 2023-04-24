Gov. Walz may move to home meant for University of Minnesota president

Gov. Tim Walz and his family may now temporarily move into a mansion along the Mississippi meant for the University of Minnesota president.

Driving the news: A proposal to allow the state to lease Eastcliff on the Walz family's behalf once outgoing U president Joan Gabel departs this summer is on the agenda for a special Board of Regents meeting this afternoon.

Catch up fast: The state had arranged for the Walz family to move into a five-bedroom house on Sunfish Lake while the historic governor's residence on Summit Avenue in St. Paul undergoes extensive renovations.

Yes, but: The $17,000-a-month price tag for the lakefront digs was met with backlash from some GOP legislators who argued that the state should have sought a more affordable option.

By the numbers: The proposed Eastcliff lease is much cheaper. If approved, the state will pay $4,400 a month in rent for the 10,000-square-foot property, plus utilities, lawn care, and snow removal costs through Sept. 2024.

Internet, cable, cleaning, and security will also be covered by the state.

The intrigue: Walz could be the St. Paul property's final resident while it's under public ownership.