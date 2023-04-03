41 mins ago - News
University of Minnesota president Joan Gabel leaving for Pittsburgh
University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel is leaving to become the chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh.
What's next: Gabel will start July 1, pending board of trustee approval, according to Pitt News.
- She will be the first woman to be Pittsburgh's chancellor and oversee 34,000 students and 14,000 faculty and staff members across five campuses.
- Gabel was also the first woman to be president of the University of Minnesota.
Between the lines: She took over at the U of M in 2019 and led the university through the pandemic, a drop in enrollment and tuition hikes.
- The unexpected announcement comes two months after Gabel resigned from a seat on Securian Financial's board of directors. She took heat from elected officials and board regents who raised concerns over a conflict of interest.
- She described stepping down from that board as "extremely painful for me."
What's ahead: Gabel has committed to help with a smooth transition in the coming months, University of Minnesota Board of Regents chair Ken Powell wrote in a letter to students and staff.
- He said the board will have updates in the coming weeks on a search for Gabel's replacement as well as a plan for the interim after Gabel leaves.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to include comments from Ken Powell.
