University of Minnesota president Joan Gabel leaving for Pittsburgh

Nick Halter
Joan Gabel

University of Minnesota president Joan Gabel, pictured at a Gophers game in 2018. Photo: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel is leaving to become the chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh.

What's next: Gabel will start July 1, pending board of trustee approval, according to Pitt News.

  • She will be the first woman to be Pittsburgh's chancellor and oversee 34,000 students and 14,000 faculty and staff members across five campuses.
  • Gabel was also the first woman to be president of the University of Minnesota.

Between the lines: She took over at the U of M in 2019 and led the university through the pandemic, a drop in enrollment and tuition hikes.

  • The unexpected announcement comes two months after Gabel resigned from a seat on Securian Financial's board of directors. She took heat from elected officials and board regents who raised concerns over a conflict of interest.
  • She described stepping down from that board as "extremely painful for me."

What's ahead: Gabel has committed to help with a smooth transition in the coming months, University of Minnesota Board of Regents chair Ken Powell wrote in a letter to students and staff.

  • He said the board will have updates in the coming weeks on a search for Gabel's replacement as well as a plan for the interim after Gabel leaves.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include comments from Ken Powell.

