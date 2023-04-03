University of Minnesota president Joan Gabel leaving for Pittsburgh

University of Minnesota president Joan Gabel, pictured at a Gophers game in 2018. Photo: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel is leaving to become the chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh.

What's next: Gabel will start July 1, pending board of trustee approval, according to Pitt News.

She will be the first woman to be Pittsburgh's chancellor and oversee 34,000 students and 14,000 faculty and staff members across five campuses.

Gabel was also the first woman to be president of the University of Minnesota.

Between the lines: She took over at the U of M in 2019 and led the university through the pandemic, a drop in enrollment and tuition hikes.

The unexpected announcement comes two months after Gabel resigned from a seat on Securian Financial's board of directors. She took heat from elected officials and board regents who raised concerns over a conflict of interest.

She described stepping down from that board as "extremely painful for me."

What's ahead: Gabel has committed to help with a smooth transition in the coming months, University of Minnesota Board of Regents chair Ken Powell wrote in a letter to students and staff.

He said the board will have updates in the coming weeks on a search for Gabel's replacement as well as a plan for the interim after Gabel leaves.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include comments from Ken Powell.