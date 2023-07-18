Brooklyn Center unveils designs for Daunte Wright memorial

The memorial will be build near where Wright was fatally shot. Image courtesy of the city of Brooklyn Center

A permanent memorial marking the spot where Daunte Wright was fatally shot by a Brooklyn Center police officer could be finished by the fall.

Driving the news: The Minneapolis suburb has publicly released the design for the site, featuring a large portrait of Wright made of steel and granite, per MPR News.

Other elements of the memorial, located at the intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Kathrene Drive, include a plaque and symbols honoring Wright's passions and interests.

Flashback: Wright, 20, was shot and killed by then-police officer Kimberly Potter during a 2021 traffic stop. His death sparked protests and calls to reform police policies.

Potter, who was convicted on manslaughter charges and sentenced to two years in prison, has said she meant to pull out her taser, not her gun, as Wright attempted to flee.

Between the lines: The city reversed plans to clear the makeshift memorial that formed near where Wright was killed at the urging of his family.

The permanent installation, designed in collaboration with north Minneapolis' Juxtaposition Arts, will be erected in its place.

Of note: The timing and location of Wright's death, which happened during the Derek Chauvin trial less than 15 miles from the Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd was killed, brought extra attention to the case.

The site of Floyd's murder has also been partially transformed into a public memorial, which is known as George Floyd Square.

What's next: The city council is scheduled to hear a presentation on the plans next week. Once materials arrive, the construction will take four to six weeks, KSTP reports.