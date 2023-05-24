Share on email (opens in new window)

Thursday marks three years since George Floyd's murder, and community members and organizations have many events planned to remember him as they continue to advocate for racial equity.

What's happening: George Floyd Global Memorial, a nonprofit established by Floyd's family and friends, is hosting a three-day Rise & Remember Festival throughout the Twin Cities this week.

Here's what's on the agenda.

Thursday: A candlelit vigil will be held at George Floyd Square from 8 to 10pm to remember and honor his legacy. Free

The two-day Rise & Remember Conference at Best Buy Headquarters in Richfield, which includes panels, workshops and speakers focused on racial justice and equity, also begins Thursday. Tickets range from $95-$205

Friday: Paisley Park will host the George Floyd Global Memorial Gala, featuring live music, food from Owamni chef Sean Sherman and a keynote speech from Nelson Mandela's grandson Nbada Mandela. 6pm, $195

Saturday: The celebration of Floyd's life at GFS includes live performances, speakers, art exhibitions, activities for kids, a market featuring Black-owned businesses and a concert from an unnamed national artist. Free