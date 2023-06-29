Minnesota's colleges and universities say they're going to keep working to diversify their student bodies, but are still sorting out how they will do that following Thursday's Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action.

Catch up fast: The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that colleges can't explicitly consider applicants' race in admissions, a landmark ruling that will radically transform how higher education institutions are able to attract a diverse student body.

The high court sided with a conservative nonprofit that argued that the admissions processes of Harvard and University of North Carolina discriminate against white and Asian American applicants, writes Axios’ Erin Doherty and April Rubin.

Zoom in: Macalester College has one of the most diverse campuses in Minnesota, with 37% of students of color last school year, compared to a rate of 25% students of color statewide.

Macalester president Suzanne Rivera told Axios that the college should still be able to use applicant essays to achieve diversity.

"Nothing is prohibiting colleges and universities from considering an applicant's discussion of how their race or ethnicity affected their life," she told Axios.

State of play: Most of the universities and colleges in Minnesota that use race as one of many factors in admissions — including the University of Minnesota — have put out statements saying they remain committed to diversity.

Yes, but: It remains to be seen if they can deliver on that commitment. After affirmative action was banned at Michigan and California state universities 15 years ago, diversity on campuses plummeted.

What we're watching: Most Minnesota colleges have already set their fall 2023 incoming class, so the effects of the ruling might not be seen until 2024-2025.

