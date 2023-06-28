Taste of Minnesota will allow onsite consumption of THC beverages

When Taste of Minnesota returns this weekend, visitors will be able to purchase and drink a low-dose, hemp-derived THC beverage without leaving the festival grounds.

Driving the news: The free downtown Minneapolis food and music event on Sunday and Monday will have an area with THC and cannabis products that includes drinks that can be consumed on-site, a spokesperson confirmed.

Why it matters: With more than 100,000 expected visitors, the high-profile gathering will be among the largest events in Minneapolis to explicitly allow onsite consumption of the popular products, reaffirming the drinks' growing role in the Twin Cities beverage space.

What's new: Taste partnered with Surly Brewing to make a 2.5-milligram drink named Just a Taste, geared toward curious visitors wanting to try a low-dose beverage, co-organizer Taylor Carik told Axios.

Between the lines: The festival didn't need special permits from the city to host onsite consumption because the new laws requiring events to have a license haven't yet gone into effect, a city spokesperson confirmed.

What we're watching: Whether other large-scale events begin allowing visitors to imbibe the drinks.