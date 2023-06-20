Restaurant roundup: The Saloon stops serving Bud Light, The Naughty Greek rebrands

Minneapolis gay bar The Saloon will no longer serve Bud Light and other Anheuser-Busch products after the company ended its marketing campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The bar will instead feature local beers from breweries like Bauhaus Brew Labs and Modist Brewing Co., according to a release.

A bar and restaurant is opening in the former Side Chick space in Minneapolis' Lyn-Lake neighborhood. Fool Me Once, "LynLake's Cosmic Cantina," will open in July, according to its social media.

The Naughty Greek has been sold and reopened Tuesday as Spicy Feta, a halal Mediterranean rotisserie. All three locations have adapted the new concept and menu, its Instagram shows.

Ethiopian restaurant Fasika and sports bar Alary's in St. Paul have closed, the Pioneer Press reports. Alary's new owners will rebrand the bar and hope to have it open by mid-October. Fasika's owners did not give a reason for the closure.

The Guthrie Theater's restaurant Ovation has permanently closed, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal confirmed. The theater is now looking for a new restaurant to fill the space.

Casablanca Restaurant & Lounge has applied for a liquor license for the former It's Greek To Me space in Lyn-Lake, according to public records.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to show the St. Paul sports bar is called Alary's, not Alary.