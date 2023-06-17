Airbnb hosts make bank in the Twin Cities

Note: Available listings are defined as properties with at least one day booked or available during the month. Data: AirDNA; Chart: Axios Visuals

Airbnb hosts in the Twin Cities made 7% more than the typical U.S. host last year, according to company figures shared with Axios.

Why it matters: Renting out your home is a growing way to bank extra income as the cost of living goes up.

What's happening: The national short-term rental supply reached record levels in 2022, swelling 20% year-over-year to 1.3 million listings, per new data from AirDNA, a short-term rental analysis firm.

The firm found the Twin Cities are an attractive spot for investing in those properties — the metro saw 20% growth in available listings from May 2022 to May 2023, AirDNA tells Axios.

The big picture: Vacation rental hosts are expecting a surge in demand this summer. According to a recent survey from Vrbo, 69% of host respondents expect occupancy to be the same or higher than last summer.

Also, nine out of 10 say their rates this summer will either be the same or higher.

"Two-thirds of hosts tell us they’re covering their entire mortgage payment with rental income through Vrbo," company spokesperson Melanie Fish says.

Zoom in: Host Pete Johnson tells Axios that renting out his South Minneapolis home while he and his wife travel is a "great side hustle" — it covers about 70% of their annual travel costs.

Details: They travel about one weekend a month plus a week or two internationally every year.

Yes, but: Communicating with guests and coordinating services like house cleaning can be stressful, Johnson says.

Johnson advises wannabe hosts to set boundaries around how long to rent per year — they stick to one booking per month — and to make sure their insurance coverage is in order. He pays an extra $200 rider on top of his existing home insurance policies to rent out more than 30 days in a calendar year.

By the numbers: The typical host in the Twin Cities earned approximately $15,000 in 2022, compared to the national median of $14,000, per Airbnb data.

Cook, Lake and Brown in Greater Minnesota were the highest-earning state counties for hosts last year, the company says.

Benton and St. Louis counties rounded out the top five.

Pro tip: Vrbo hosts can use this resource to help calculate potential earnings.

Be smart: Check local ordinances before listing your home. Minneapolis has added stricter short-term rental rules in recent years, such as limiting owners to one short-term rental property in addition to their homesteaded property.

Other local officials have considered cracking down. No short-term rentals are allowed in Edina, and earlier this year, Roseville paused licensing new short-term rentals, the Star Tribune reported.

State of play: There were close to 13% more nights stayed at local short-term rentals in May 2023 than 2022, though occupancy dropped as demand grew more slowly, AirDNA says. Supply remains 20% below 2019 levels.

The intrigue: Some apartment dwellers can also get in on hosting. Last year Airbnb announced a new listing service for rental units in partnership with big-name landlords, The Wall Street Journal reported.

What's next: Developer Hines confirmed to Axios' Nick Halter that 100 short-term rental units in its project next to Target Field are going to be leased by Sonder, a startup offering furnished apartments that can be booked online.