Three new museum exhibits to visit in the Twin Cities this summer

Plenty of new exhibits are open at metro-area museums just in time for the summer. Here are three to check out:

🍟 Highlights of the Collection — Cafesjian Art Trust Museum

The Shoreview museum's latest exhibit dives into the personal collection of its namesake and founder, Gerard Cafesjian.

He was a St. Paul businessman and philanthropist who funded local and international art projects — including Cafesjian's Carousel at Como Park — for decades before his death in 2013.

The Shoreview exhibit includes paintings, glass art, prints and unique pieces like a giant sculpture of a box of french fries. Open and free through Oct. 14; reservations required

🌈 Going Out, Coming In — Mill City Museum

This exhibition, presented by Twin Cities Pride and the Minnesota Historical Society, showcases 20th century LGBTQIA+ community spaces in downtown Minneapolis.

It features photos, news clippings, posters and other artifacts compiled by MHS and explores the history of the movement in Minnesota. Open through Oct. 8; $12

😁 Emotions at Play with Pixar's "Inside Out" — Minnesota Children's Museum

Kids can explore the St. Paul museum's interactive exhibit focused on the five emotions featured in the children's animated movie: joy, sadness, anger, disgust and fear.