A sign of spring: Cafesjian's Carousel opens for the season
Como Park's Cafesjian's Carousel is set to start spinning for the season Monday.
The big picture: The antique ride, built in 1914 by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company, is one of three of its kind still operating with the original paint.
Flashback: A community campaign rescued the longtime staple of the State Fair from being sold for parts in 1989. It had a run at St. Paul's Town Square Park before moving to Como in 2000.
What to expect: The carousel runs from 11am to 4pm, Thursday through Monday. Tickets cost $3. Children under one and adults over 90 ride free.
Of note: While it's covered from the rain, the ride can't operate when the temperature is below 45 degrees or above 95 degrees.
Our thought bubble: Hold on tight! She's fast for an old ride.
