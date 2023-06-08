17 mins ago - Things to Do

Twin Cities events: Open Streets, Prince party, "Jurassic Park"

Audrey Kennedy

Open Streets East Lake in 2022. Photo: City of Minneapolis

Explore a car-free Lake Street on Saturday during this summer's first Open Streets, the series of street festivals that close busy corridors of Minneapolis to vehicle traffic.

  • Over 175 organizations are participating this year, and pedestrians can walk, bike or roll the 3-mile route — no cars allowed.

What to expect: Food and drink vendors, including the new Indigenous Food Lab at Midtown Global Market, local artist markets, live entertainment and family-friendly activities.

  • 11am–5pm Saturday at Lake Street from Second Avenue South to 22nd Avenue South. Free

More things to do...

💜 Celebration, the annual party commemorating all things Prince, returns to Paisley Park on Thursday for four days of guest speakers, live music, dance parties and showings of exclusive concert footage. Single-day tickets start at $290

🦖 Professional actors will pantomime "Jurassic Park" in real time alongside a screening of the film in Minneapolis on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Expect a "D [movie] budget." $20

🌈 Pride celebrations continue throughout the Twin Cities this weekend, starting with Can Can Wonderland's all-ages Pride Day featuring Queer Circus MN on Friday. $12

🍷 Celebrate National Rosé Day on Saturday at Rosé Fest in downtown St. Paul. A general admission ticket includes 10 wine samples, or upgrade to VIP for unlimited sips and a catered meal from Revival. $60125

🎨 The Shadow Falls Art Fair returns along the Mississippi River in St. Paul on Saturday, featuring over a dozen artists who live in the neighborhood.

  • Tip: Swing by the nearby Macalester-Groveland, Highland Park and Summit Hill neighborhoods for their joint Garage Sale Extravaganza after the fair.

🎶 The Uptown Theater's transformation into a live music venue is finally complete, and the revamped theater is celebrating with a kickoff party on Saturday night featuring Minneapolis indie pop band Yam Haus. $5

🌙 All-night art festival Northern Spark has ended, but the organization is throwing Night at the River, a smaller, final festival to "reflect, rest and send wishes to the water" on Saturday in St. Paul from 9pm to 1am. Free

👩‍🎨 Watch over 40 artists create mind-bending sidewalk chalk art on Main Street in Maple Grove during Saturday and Sunday's Chalkfest. Free; tipping artists is encouraged

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more