Explore a car-free Lake Street on Saturday during this summer's first Open Streets, the series of street festivals that close busy corridors of Minneapolis to vehicle traffic.

Over 175 organizations are participating this year, and pedestrians can walk, bike or roll the 3-mile route — no cars allowed.

What to expect: Food and drink vendors, including the new Indigenous Food Lab at Midtown Global Market, local artist markets, live entertainment and family-friendly activities.

11am–5pm Saturday at Lake Street from Second Avenue South to 22nd Avenue South. Free

More things to do...

💜 Celebration, the annual party commemorating all things Prince, returns to Paisley Park on Thursday for four days of guest speakers, live music, dance parties and showings of exclusive concert footage. Single-day tickets start at $290

🦖 Professional actors will pantomime "Jurassic Park" in real time alongside a screening of the film in Minneapolis on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Expect a "D [movie] budget." $20

🌈 Pride celebrations continue throughout the Twin Cities this weekend, starting with Can Can Wonderland's all-ages Pride Day featuring Queer Circus MN on Friday. $12

Modist Brewing's "Pride or Die" party includes free drag shows on Saturday afternoon; Golden Valley's citywide Pride celebration runs from noon to 6pm on Saturday. Free

🍷 Celebrate National Rosé Day on Saturday at Rosé Fest in downtown St. Paul. A general admission ticket includes 10 wine samples, or upgrade to VIP for unlimited sips and a catered meal from Revival. $60–125

🎨 The Shadow Falls Art Fair returns along the Mississippi River in St. Paul on Saturday, featuring over a dozen artists who live in the neighborhood.

Tip: Swing by the nearby Macalester-Groveland, Highland Park and Summit Hill neighborhoods for their joint Garage Sale Extravaganza after the fair.

🎶 The Uptown Theater's transformation into a live music venue is finally complete, and the revamped theater is celebrating with a kickoff party on Saturday night featuring Minneapolis indie pop band Yam Haus. $5

🌙 All-night art festival Northern Spark has ended, but the organization is throwing Night at the River, a smaller, final festival to "reflect, rest and send wishes to the water" on Saturday in St. Paul from 9pm to 1am. Free

👩‍🎨 Watch over 40 artists create mind-bending sidewalk chalk art on Main Street in Maple Grove during Saturday and Sunday's Chalkfest. Free; tipping artists is encouraged