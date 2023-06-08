Twin Cities events: Open Streets, Prince party, "Jurassic Park"
Explore a car-free Lake Street on Saturday during this summer's first Open Streets, the series of street festivals that close busy corridors of Minneapolis to vehicle traffic.
- Over 175 organizations are participating this year, and pedestrians can walk, bike or roll the 3-mile route — no cars allowed.
What to expect: Food and drink vendors, including the new Indigenous Food Lab at Midtown Global Market, local artist markets, live entertainment and family-friendly activities.
- 11am–5pm Saturday at Lake Street from Second Avenue South to 22nd Avenue South. Free
More things to do...
💜 Celebration, the annual party commemorating all things Prince, returns to Paisley Park on Thursday for four days of guest speakers, live music, dance parties and showings of exclusive concert footage. Single-day tickets start at $290
🦖 Professional actors will pantomime "Jurassic Park" in real time alongside a screening of the film in Minneapolis on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Expect a "D [movie] budget." $20
🌈 Pride celebrations continue throughout the Twin Cities this weekend, starting with Can Can Wonderland's all-ages Pride Day featuring Queer Circus MN on Friday. $12
- Modist Brewing's "Pride or Die" party includes free drag shows on Saturday afternoon; Golden Valley's citywide Pride celebration runs from noon to 6pm on Saturday. Free
🍷 Celebrate National Rosé Day on Saturday at Rosé Fest in downtown St. Paul. A general admission ticket includes 10 wine samples, or upgrade to VIP for unlimited sips and a catered meal from Revival. $60–125
🎨 The Shadow Falls Art Fair returns along the Mississippi River in St. Paul on Saturday, featuring over a dozen artists who live in the neighborhood.
- Tip: Swing by the nearby Macalester-Groveland, Highland Park and Summit Hill neighborhoods for their joint Garage Sale Extravaganza after the fair.
🎶 The Uptown Theater's transformation into a live music venue is finally complete, and the revamped theater is celebrating with a kickoff party on Saturday night featuring Minneapolis indie pop band Yam Haus. $5
🌙 All-night art festival Northern Spark has ended, but the organization is throwing Night at the River, a smaller, final festival to "reflect, rest and send wishes to the water" on Saturday in St. Paul from 9pm to 1am. Free
👩🎨 Watch over 40 artists create mind-bending sidewalk chalk art on Main Street in Maple Grove during Saturday and Sunday's Chalkfest. Free; tipping artists is encouraged
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.