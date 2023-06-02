Owamni chef/owner Sean Sherman says his main focus is now his nonprofit that provides Indigenous food and education nationwide, starting with a kitchen opening in Midtown Global Market this week.

What's happening: Sherman's nonprofit North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NĀTIFS) just launched the Indigenous Food Lab (IFL) Market, a kitchen, retail shop and education center.

The project is meant to be the first of many — Sherman envisions IFLs across the country, particularly focused in areas with high Native American populations, he told Axios on Thursday.

How it works: Like Owamni, all dishes at IFL's hot bar are free of gluten, dairy, pork, eggs and ingredients that aren't native to North America.

Prices range from $12-$14 for tacos, open-faced sandwiches and grain bowls, with drinks averaging $4.

The market features a variety of products from Native makers across the country, including packaged food, meat, beauty products and board games.

Plus: The space will host Indigenous education classes on topics like beadwork, seed saving and culinary techniques, that will be recorded and posted online for accessibility.

Plans for a "spirit kitchen" — a play on the term ghost kitchen — where entrepreneurs take over the menu with their own creations are also in the works, Sherman said.

The intrigue: Sherman didn't directly clarify what his involvement will be in Owamni moving forward outside of his status as majority owner and founder, though he said he speaks with his team daily.

His Owamni business partner Dana Thompson declined to comment to Axios on Sherman’s involvement in Owamni.

Between the lines: Sherman and Thompson were in a relationship that ended shortly after Owamni opened. The two told the New Yorker they have equal governance of parent company the Sioux Chef, but disagree on how to run the restaurant.

What's next: Sherman is eyeing Anchorage, Alaska; Bozeman, Montana and Rapid City, South Dakota for expansions, though he didn't give details on a timeline.