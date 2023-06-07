Restaurant roundup: The Painted Turtle at Lake Nokomis to open June 12

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Painted Turtle, the new restaurant replacing longtime park vendor Sandcastle, will open for the season on Monday, June 12, it confirmed to Axios.

The restaurant is operated by the group behind Unleashed Hops & Hounds and beat out 10 vendors for the coveted spot at Lake Nokomis.

What to expect: Classic park fare including hot dogs and sandwiches, a "Minnesota classics" menu featuring walleye and duck wings, and desserts from La La Ice Cream.

The stand can't sell beer or wine yet because of laws that require a business to have at least 25 seats to hold a liquor license, but it plans to add more seating at the end of the 2023 season, according to its website.

In other food news…

Restaurateur Kim Bartmann of Barbette and Pinoli is opening Star Bar & Bistro in downtown Minneapolis' Hotel Indigo on June 8. The all-day cafe and bar's menu will feature global spins on classic French dishes, according to the Star Tribune.

Bullwinkle's Saloon in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood seems to have been condemned by city building inspectors, say signs on the door. A listing online shows the space as "for rent."

Slice Brother's Pizza, the New York-style pizzeria that began as a stand in Northeast Minneapolis in 2021, is opening a fourth location at the Mall of America this fall, according to a release.

International chain bakery Tous les Jours recently opened its first Minnesota location in Richfield. Expect a mix of French pastries and Asian desserts like red bean buns and taro cream bread.

Jasmine 26, a Vietnamese eatery just off of Eat Street that initially closed dine-in service in March 2020, has been remodeled and will relaunch as a hot pot restaurant on June 8, says a news release.

Bebe Zito is bringing its burgers and ice cream to Woodbury Lakes this fall, per the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.