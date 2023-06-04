30 mins ago - Things to Do

Audrey Kennedy
Rock the Garden has retired, but there's another kind of music festival cropping up this summer — and it might be in your own backyard.

Driving the news: "PorchFests," evenings of free music exclusively performed by residents on front porches throughout a single neighborhood, are growing in size and expanding across Minneapolis.

Why it matters: Big music festivals can be expensive, age-restricted and exclusive to major touring acts, but these hyperlocal events are a way for everyone to enjoy a variety of free live music.

How it works: Resident musicians sign up to play, folks volunteer their porches, and anyone — whether or not they live in the area — can wander the blocks to see shows.

  • Kingfield's has grown from 20 sites in 2015 to 38 for this year's event, said creator and Kingfield Neighborhood Association executive director Sarah Linnes-Robinson.
  • Each "stage" will rotate through bands, and they are strategically spaced out so nearby music doesn't overpower each other.

What they're saying: "I've been a musician for over a decade, and this allows me to share my music with a new audience and show neighbors more about who I am," said Colin Roy Monette, who has played in every Kingfield PorchFest since its inception.

  • "We're not going to replace the big festivals, but this feels more authentic," he added.

Zoom out: Though we've lost some major music festivals, the inaugural TC Summer Fest, returning Taste of Minnesota and Twin Cities Jazz Festival are still set for 2023.

What's next: Kingfield PorchFest is June 15, 6–9pm; a map will be available online a few days before the event.

  • Mark your calendars for Uptown's on Aug. 19 and Powderhorn's on Sept. 16.
