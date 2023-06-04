Rock the Garden has retired, but there's another kind of music festival cropping up this summer — and it might be in your own backyard.

Driving the news: "PorchFests," evenings of free music exclusively performed by residents on front porches throughout a single neighborhood, are growing in size and expanding across Minneapolis.

Kingfield's and Powderhorn's PorchFests are in their eighth and 12th year, respectively, and a brand new one will launch in Uptown in August.

Why it matters: Big music festivals can be expensive, age-restricted and exclusive to major touring acts, but these hyperlocal events are a way for everyone to enjoy a variety of free live music.

How it works: Resident musicians sign up to play, folks volunteer their porches, and anyone — whether or not they live in the area — can wander the blocks to see shows.

Kingfield's has grown from 20 sites in 2015 to 38 for this year's event, said creator and Kingfield Neighborhood Association executive director Sarah Linnes-Robinson.

Each "stage" will rotate through bands, and they are strategically spaced out so nearby music doesn't overpower each other.

What they're saying: "I've been a musician for over a decade, and this allows me to share my music with a new audience and show neighbors more about who I am," said Colin Roy Monette, who has played in every Kingfield PorchFest since its inception.

"We're not going to replace the big festivals, but this feels more authentic," he added.

Zoom out: Though we've lost some major music festivals, the inaugural TC Summer Fest, returning Taste of Minnesota and Twin Cities Jazz Festival are still set for 2023.

Check out our summer concert preview, which includes single shows and festivals throughout the state.

What's next: Kingfield PorchFest is June 15, 6–9pm; a map will be available online a few days before the event.