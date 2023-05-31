Restaurant roundup: Cooks | Bellecour opens, new Daniel del Prado restaurant and more

Share on email (opens in new window)

Restaurateur Daniel del Prado is opening an American bistro in Excelsior in the first half of June, the Star Tribune reports.

Layline will be del Prado's third restaurant near Lake Minnetonka, joining Macanda and Josefina in Wayzata.

What to expect: The 90-seat restaurant's menu will have a slight seafood emphasis with specials like lobster rolls and oysters.

The "contemporary and eclectic" space also has four-season and outdoor patios.

In other restaurant news…

A "modern Southern"-inspired restaurant and cocktail bar opened in Eagan last week. Southern Social serves comfort food and is first come-first serve for now.

Cooks | Bellecour, the merger of cooking school/culinary shop Cooks of Crocus Hill and Gavin Kaysen's Bellecour Bakery, opened its Edina location on Tuesday after a two-week delay.

Expect more cooking classes for various skill levels, indoor and outdoor seating on the sidewalk patio and the same menu as the Minneapolis and St. Paul locations.

French bakery La Boulangerie Marguerite, which has been in St. Paul for more than a century, will open a Northeast Minneapolis location later this summer, according to its social media.

Korean fried chicken restaurant Bb.q Chicken is opening in the former Bap and Chicken in St. Paul mid-June, the Pioneer Press reports.

It's the global chain's second location in the Twin Cities. The first opened in Uptown last year.

Puralima Cantina, a fast-casual Mexican restaurant concept from the group behind Crisp & Green, is preparing to open in North Loop next month, according to the North Loop Neighborhood Association' news site.