Restaurant roundup: Cooks | Bellecour in Edina, Keefer Court returns and a new St. Paul brewery

Cooking school/culinary shop Cooks of Crocus Hill and Gavin Kaysen's Bellecour Bakery have merged into one brand and will open an Edina location on Friday, according to a release.

The upcoming shop and the existing St. Paul and Minneapolis outposts will now be called Cooks | Bellecour.

Expect more cooking classes for various skill levels, indoor and outdoor seating on the sidewalk patio and an identical menu at the new Edina location on Market Street.

In other restaurant news…

Beloved Chinese bakery Keefer Court Bakery & Cafe will reopen under new ownership in Eden Prairie's Asia Mall later this year, Sahan Journal reports.

The owners of Pho Mai purchased the bakery, which closed its sole location in Minneapolis after 40 years last December. The original owners will teach them the recipes.

Habanero Tacos Grill is opening a second location on Snelling Avenue in St. Paul in the next few weeks. Expect the same menu, more seating and a full bar, according to the Pioneer Press.

The closed Betty Danger's Country Club space in Minneapolis will temporarily become Secret Headquarters, a "private day club" by the same owner open May 18-August 20.

A $49 day pass gets you unlimited mini-golf and Ferris wheel rides and access to the open bar. It's not a restaurant, but guests can bring their own food, Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal reports.

Wandering Leaf Brewing Company recently opened in St. Paul. The inside is packed with plants and a patio will come later this summer, according to its social media.

Public Domain, a cocktail bar without a menu, will open in the former Haute Dish space in North Loop this summer, the owner told the North Loop Neighborhood Association's news site.