Data: GasBuddy. Note: Price as of the 1st of each month. Chart: Axios Visuals

This weekend's Memorial Day road trips in Minnesota should be cheaper than last year.

Driving the news: Twin Cities drivers have paid an average of $3.50 per gallon of regular gasoline in May, down from $4.20 a year ago.

Why it matters: Millions in Minnesota and the surrounding states will hit the road — or skies — for the unofficial kickoff of summer, marking the region's third-busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2001.

AAA estimates that 3.5 million residents of the West North Central, an area that includes both Minnesota and Iowa, will travel at least 50 miles.

That's 264,000 more people than last year and only 79,000 less than in 2019, per AAA.

The big picture: Gas prices set record all-time highs last year amid a broader inflation crisis. The spike was driven in part by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which destabilized global energy markets.

Zoom out: Gas prices nationally are rising slightly compared to previous months — but they're still well below last year's levels as we head into Memorial Day weekend and the travel-heavy summer season.

Yes, but: Gas is still costing well above pre- and mid-pandemic levels.

What we're watching: AAA and others are predicting near-record travel this summer, which could spike demand — and thus lead to higher prices — in the warmer months.

"It's possible this is merely the lull before Memorial Day, but it could be a trend that lingers into summer," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement.

Between the lines: The EPA issued an emergency waiver last month allowing the summertime sale of gasoline blended with 15% ethanol in a bid to suppress prices.

So-called E15 gas is typically avoided in summer due to smog concerns.

Be smart: If you are hitting the road this weekend, you might want to check MnDOT's summer construction rundown to plan your route (or mentally prepare for delays).

Our thought bubble: Fill up before you go and put those gas savings toward a great treat on the road on your way to the cabin — or wherever your destination might be.