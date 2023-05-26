Memorial Day travel in the Twin Cities may be cheaper this year
This weekend's Memorial Day road trips in Minnesota should be cheaper than last year.
Driving the news: Twin Cities drivers have paid an average of $3.50 per gallon of regular gasoline in May, down from $4.20 a year ago.
Why it matters: Millions in Minnesota and the surrounding states will hit the road — or skies — for the unofficial kickoff of summer, marking the region's third-busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2001.
- AAA estimates that 3.5 million residents of the West North Central, an area that includes both Minnesota and Iowa, will travel at least 50 miles.
- That's 264,000 more people than last year and only 79,000 less than in 2019, per AAA.
The big picture: Gas prices set record all-time highs last year amid a broader inflation crisis. The spike was driven in part by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which destabilized global energy markets.
Zoom out: Gas prices nationally are rising slightly compared to previous months — but they're still well below last year's levels as we head into Memorial Day weekend and the travel-heavy summer season.
Yes, but: Gas is still costing well above pre- and mid-pandemic levels.
What we're watching: AAA and others are predicting near-record travel this summer, which could spike demand — and thus lead to higher prices — in the warmer months.
- "It's possible this is merely the lull before Memorial Day, but it could be a trend that lingers into summer," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement.
Between the lines: The EPA issued an emergency waiver last month allowing the summertime sale of gasoline blended with 15% ethanol in a bid to suppress prices.
- So-called E15 gas is typically avoided in summer due to smog concerns.
Be smart: If you are hitting the road this weekend, you might want to check MnDOT's summer construction rundown to plan your route (or mentally prepare for delays).
Our thought bubble: Fill up before you go and put those gas savings toward a great treat on the road on your way to the cabin — or wherever your destination might be.
- Northern Waters in Duluth is a must-stop for us when going up the North Shore.
- If you're going to the Arrowhead, we recommend Duluth Grill. If you're going to Northern Wisconsin, Moccasin Bar in Hayward is an experience.
- We always stop at Palisade Head when traveling to Grand Marais. The scenic overlook is right off Highway 61, a great place to stretch your legs.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.