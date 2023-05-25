Share on email (opens in new window)

Visitors can ride tuk-tuks at the Songkran Festival. Photo: Thai Cultural Council of Minnesota

The largest Thai festival in the U.S. takes over the Minnesota State Capitol for a weekend of Thai cuisine, cultural performances, vendors and more.

The Minnesota Songkran Festival is held in celebration of Thai New Year and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Visitors can ride tuk-tuks, rent a Thai costume, eat dishes like panang curry and mango sticky rice, and watch a Thai boxing demonstration.

Plus: Watch 15 "brave souls" battle in a papaya salad eating contest on Sunday.

10am–9pm Saturday; 10am–6pm Sunday. Free

🕯 George Floyd Global Memorial, a nonprofit established by Floyd's family and friends, is hosting the Rise & Remember Festival throughout the Twin Cities to honor his memory this weekend.

The three-day festival begins with a candlelight vigil at George Floyd Square on Thursday night, the third anniversary of his murder. Free

🎡 Kickoff to Summer at the Fair returns on Thursday night. The sneak peek of the State Fair with over 30 food vendors, music, activities like mini-golf and more runs through Sunday. $12.50+

🐯 This summer's first Wild Nights at the Minnesota Zoo is Thursday night. A ticket to the 18+ festival grants access to all animal trails and exhibits after hours, live music across three stages and a cash bar. $40+

🎸 Minneapolis music festival Caterwaul, a four-day lineup of "noisy rock" bands at local bars Mortimer's and Palmer's, begins on Friday. $35+ for single-day passes, $160 all-access

🇺🇸 Go back in time at Fort Snelling's Decoration Day, a look at how Minnesota used to observe Memorial Day. Staff will dress in 1890s costumes and present historical speeches on Monday. Included with $12 site admission

🏎 Cars and Caves returns to Chanhassen on Saturday. This month's event features over 300 classic cars and a flyover by the T6 Thunder Flight Team. Free

🪁 The Minnesota Kite Society's annual Kiwanis Club Kite Fly is Saturday at noon in St. Louis Park; free kites will be provided for kids. Free

🪩 Local queer youth and drag artists will perform at Power: All Ages Drag Show at Can Can Wonderland on Saturday afternoon. $12 ticket includes access to the arcade

💞 Honor and remember loved ones at Lakewood Cemetery's Memorial Day Ceremony at the Soldiers Memorial on Monday. There will be guest speakers, musicians and a flower tent for visitors to purchase bouquets. Free