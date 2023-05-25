Twin Cities events: Thai fest, drag show, Memorial Day tributes
The largest Thai festival in the U.S. takes over the Minnesota State Capitol for a weekend of Thai cuisine, cultural performances, vendors and more.
- The Minnesota Songkran Festival is held in celebration of Thai New Year and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
- Visitors can ride tuk-tuks, rent a Thai costume, eat dishes like panang curry and mango sticky rice, and watch a Thai boxing demonstration.
Plus: Watch 15 "brave souls" battle in a papaya salad eating contest on Sunday.
- 10am–9pm Saturday; 10am–6pm Sunday. Free
🕯 George Floyd Global Memorial, a nonprofit established by Floyd's family and friends, is hosting the Rise & Remember Festival throughout the Twin Cities to honor his memory this weekend.
- The three-day festival begins with a candlelight vigil at George Floyd Square on Thursday night, the third anniversary of his murder. Free
🎡 Kickoff to Summer at the Fair returns on Thursday night. The sneak peek of the State Fair with over 30 food vendors, music, activities like mini-golf and more runs through Sunday. $12.50+
🐯 This summer's first Wild Nights at the Minnesota Zoo is Thursday night. A ticket to the 18+ festival grants access to all animal trails and exhibits after hours, live music across three stages and a cash bar. $40+
🎸 Minneapolis music festival Caterwaul, a four-day lineup of "noisy rock" bands at local bars Mortimer's and Palmer's, begins on Friday. $35+ for single-day passes, $160 all-access
🇺🇸 Go back in time at Fort Snelling's Decoration Day, a look at how Minnesota used to observe Memorial Day. Staff will dress in 1890s costumes and present historical speeches on Monday. Included with $12 site admission
🏎 Cars and Caves returns to Chanhassen on Saturday. This month's event features over 300 classic cars and a flyover by the T6 Thunder Flight Team. Free
🪁 The Minnesota Kite Society's annual Kiwanis Club Kite Fly is Saturday at noon in St. Louis Park; free kites will be provided for kids. Free
🪩 Local queer youth and drag artists will perform at Power: All Ages Drag Show at Can Can Wonderland on Saturday afternoon. $12 ticket includes access to the arcade
💞 Honor and remember loved ones at Lakewood Cemetery's Memorial Day Ceremony at the Soldiers Memorial on Monday. There will be guest speakers, musicians and a flower tent for visitors to purchase bouquets. Free
