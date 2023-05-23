Restaurant roundup: Owamni to reopen, Billy's on Grand's fate, new rooftop bars

Billy's on Grand in St. Paul could close this summer for renovations and reopen as Gather Eatery and Bar in early September, the Pioneer Press reports.

The announcement came as the bar faces a revocation of its liquor and entertainment licenses. Critics have called the bar a "magnet" for police calls.

What to expect: Gather is planning to offer small bites and cocktails, live music, "theme nights" and a reservation-only speakeasy. The refresh would remove the indoor patio's televisions and the pool tables.

A public hearing to determine the bar's future will be held June 1.

In other restaurant news ...

Owamni is preparing to reopen "early summer" following an electrical fire that shut down the Indigenous restaurant in April, the Star Tribune reports.

ZeroProof, a new nonalcoholic bottle shop in the Twin Cities, soft launched its flagship store in Northeast Minneapolis last weekend, Racket reports. A second location will open on Grand Avenue in St. Paul this spring.

International bread and pastry chain Paris Baguette is opening the state's first location in Maple Grove sometime this year, according to the Star Tribune.

ROK Eatery in St. Paul has switched from Nordic and Japanese cuisine to a casual bar with tacos and cocktails. The changes went into effect last week; the dog-friendly patio will remain open, the Pioneer Press reports.

Minneapolis entertainment complex Arts + Rec has been renamed to Uptown Collab, and the main floor restaurant will now be led by StepChld and Nashville Coop's Kamal Mohamed, according to a release.

The menu is available now; brunch will be added this weekend.

"Country, pop and rock bar" Daisys is building a double-decker rooftop in the old Cowboy Slim's space in Uptown, the bar confirmed.