3 must-try rooftop bars in the Twin Cities

Sami Sparber
People dine and drink on a rooftop
Union. Photo: Marlin Levison/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these Twin Cities spots as the weather warms up.

1. Union Rooftop

Details: A kitchen and bar with a year-round retractable glass enclosed dining room.

Perks: Open late — rain, shine or snow — this place has got you covered, literally. Book a table here.

Address: 731 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

2. The Lexington Rooftop

Details: A swanky, seasonal patio atop a St. Paul institution.

Of note: Be sure to check when the rooftop is open for the season.

Address: 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul.

3. Hewing Hotel Rooftop

Details: Experience the Minneapolis cityscape from this upscale lounge with both indoor and outdoor seating, weather permitting.

Perks: Fireplaces to keep warm plus a light bites menu.

Address: 300 N Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

