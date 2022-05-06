3 must-try rooftop bars in the Twin Cities
Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these Twin Cities spots as the weather warms up.
1. Union Rooftop
Details: A kitchen and bar with a year-round retractable glass enclosed dining room.
Perks: Open late — rain, shine or snow — this place has got you covered, literally. Book a table here.
Address: 731 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.
2. The Lexington Rooftop
Details: A swanky, seasonal patio atop a St. Paul institution.
Of note: Be sure to check when the rooftop is open for the season.
Address: 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul.
3. Hewing Hotel Rooftop
Details: Experience the Minneapolis cityscape from this upscale lounge with both indoor and outdoor seating, weather permitting.
Perks: Fireplaces to keep warm plus a light bites menu.
Address: 300 N Washington Ave., Minneapolis.
