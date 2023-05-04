Here's who's in the running to (temporarily) lead the University of Minnesota

Share on email (opens in new window)

Students the U could have a new interim leader by the end of the month. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents has selected four finalists for the U's interim president opening.

Why it matters: The temporary successor to outgoing president Joan Gabel will take charge at a critical time for the institution and its flagship Twin Cities campus.

The U is facing tuition hikes, enrollment declines and the impacts of a proposed hospital merger between Fairview and Sanford Health.

Zoom in: The board met and named four finalists on Thursday:

Jeffrey Ettinger , chair of the Hormel Foundation Board of Directors and former chief executive officer of Hormel Foods Corporation.

, chair of the Hormel Foundation Board of Directors and former chief executive officer of Hormel Foods Corporation. Myron Frans , senior vice president for finance and operations at the University of Minnesota and a former head of the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget.

, senior vice president for finance and operations at the University of Minnesota and a former head of the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget. Mary Holz-Clause , chancellor of the University of Minnesota Crookston.

, chancellor of the University of Minnesota Crookston. E. Thomas Sullivan, president emeritus and professor at the University of Vermont and a former U of M provost and senior vice president.

How we got here: Gabel announced in early April that she's leaving after four years to lead the University of Pittsburgh.

Applications for the interim post opened briefly late last month.

What's next: Finalists will sit for public interviews as soon as next week, per a university release.