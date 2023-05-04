The days of 3M flying executives, clients and employees up to its massive lakefront resort in northern Minnesota are almost over.

Driving the news: 3M told investors in April that its cost cutting would expand beyond 6,000 jobs and include its 680-acre Wonewok Resort near Park Rapids.

The company confirmed to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal in early May it is beginning the process of marketing the property, but had no further details to share.

Zoom in: The resort includes six miles of undisturbed shoreline on Big Mantrap Lake, plus its own private, trout-stocked lake. There are 20 miles of trails for ATVs, snowmobiles and horses, per a 2006 Biz Journal story.

It has dozens of cottages and a conference center.

The intrigue: Frank Jermusek, who has brokered many of the big resort sales in Minnesota in recent years, said he's been trying to get ahold of someone from 3M because he has investors and developers interested in the property, likely with the intent of turning it into a vacation destination and developing more rentals or private homes.

Big Mantrap Lake is only lightly developed because of so much 3M and public lands surrounding the water, Jermusek said.

"There's this feeling like you're almost at a Canadian lake because there's just handful of cabins," he said.

Of note: Hubbard County values the property at $15 million for tax purposes.