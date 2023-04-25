12 mins ago - Business
3M layoffs will hit Maplewood campus
A massive restructuring at 3M will result in a job cut of 6,000 globally, with about 600 positions coming from Minnesota.
- Most of those workers are based at 3M's Maplewood headquarters, according to a company spokesperson.
Why it matters: 3M's 10,000-employee corporate campus is a major economic driver in the east metro. The loss of roughly 6% of the workforce will sting for families and the community.
What's happening: The company is cutting costs amid waning demand for consumer electronics, per Reuters.
- The shedding of 6,000 jobs will follow a cut of 2,500 announced earlier in 2023. All told, it will reduce the company's global workforce by 10%.
What's ahead: 3M remains on schedule to spin off its health care business by the end of the year.
- Health care accounts for about 25% of 3M's sales. Where the new health care company locates long-term will have a major impact on jobs in the Twin Cities, as well.
