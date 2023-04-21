Here's what the University of Minnesota wants in an interim leader
The University of Minnesota's Board of Regents is fast-tracking its search for an interim president, with a goal of getting a new leader in place in the coming weeks.
Driving the news: The board discussed job criteria and the search process for selecting a temporary replacement for outgoing president Joan Gabel during a marathon special meeting Thursday.
Catch up fast: Gabel announced in early April that she's leaving after four years to lead the University of Pittsburgh.
- The announcement came two months after she resigned from a seat on Securian Financial's board of directors following conflict-of-interest concerns.
The big picture: The transition comes at a crucial and challenging time for the U, as leaders grapple with enrollment declines, tuition increases and concerns about student safety.
- Plus: The U is engaged in a costly and politically complicated effort to buy back its healthcare facilities from Fairview Health Services ahead of a proposed merger with Sanford Health.
What they're saying: Regents expressed an interest to appoint an interim leader with executive experience and ties to the state and university who will "stay the course" until a new, permanent president is picked.
- "I'm personally not interested in the interim president [being] a change agent or someone who has a completely new vision," board chair Janie Mayeron said. "Right now, my view is we need stability, and we need the trains running."
Zoom in: Regents plan to consider internal and external candidates, but intend to limit the search to those who are not interested in the permanent job.
- Pay won't exceed Gabel's package, but the exact range has not yet been determined.
What to expect: The board plans to put out a call for letters from interested candidates once language can be drafted and reviewed.
- Finalists from that pool will be chosen at a future board meeting. The board will interview those top contenders at a public meeting before making their decision.
What we're watching: The U's top job isn't the only position in flux at the moment. Regent Ken Powell is stepping down as board chair "to support continuity of leadership."
- College of Liberal Arts dean John Coleman announced this week he is leaving in July to join the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
What's next: The board will resume its discussions at a special board meeting next week.
- The goal is to have someone in place before Gabel's planned June 9 end date, but preferably by early- to mid-May.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.