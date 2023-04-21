Students at the U could have a new interim president before the semester is over. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The University of Minnesota's Board of Regents is fast-tracking its search for an interim president, with a goal of getting a new leader in place in the coming weeks.

Driving the news: The board discussed job criteria and the search process for selecting a temporary replacement for outgoing president Joan Gabel during a marathon special meeting Thursday.

Catch up fast: Gabel announced in early April that she's leaving after four years to lead the University of Pittsburgh.

The announcement came two months after she resigned from a seat on Securian Financial's board of directors following conflict-of-interest concerns.

The big picture: The transition comes at a crucial and challenging time for the U, as leaders grapple with enrollment declines, tuition increases and concerns about student safety.

Plus: The U is engaged in a costly and politically complicated effort to buy back its healthcare facilities from Fairview Health Services ahead of a proposed merger with Sanford Health.

What they're saying: Regents expressed an interest to appoint an interim leader with executive experience and ties to the state and university who will "stay the course" until a new, permanent president is picked.

"I'm personally not interested in the interim president [being] a change agent or someone who has a completely new vision," board chair Janie Mayeron said. "Right now, my view is we need stability, and we need the trains running."

Zoom in: Regents plan to consider internal and external candidates, but intend to limit the search to those who are not interested in the permanent job.

Pay won't exceed Gabel's package, but the exact range has not yet been determined.

What to expect: The board plans to put out a call for letters from interested candidates once language can be drafted and reviewed.

Finalists from that pool will be chosen at a future board meeting. The board will interview those top contenders at a public meeting before making their decision.

What we're watching: The U's top job isn't the only position in flux at the moment. Regent Ken Powell is stepping down as board chair "to support continuity of leadership."

College of Liberal Arts dean John Coleman announced this week he is leaving in July to join the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

What's next: The board will resume its discussions at a special board meeting next week.